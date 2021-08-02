Left Menu

Licences of 204 private TV channels revoked during 2016-20: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 19:45 IST
The government has revoked licences of over 200 private TV channels and issued warnings in 128 cases for violation of guidelines during 2016-2020, Union minister Anurag Thakur said on Monday.

Responding to a query in Rajya Sabha, Thakur, Union information and broadcasting minister, said that as on date, there are 916 private satellite TV channels which have been granted permission by the government under the Up-linking and Downlinking Guidelines, 2011.

Many channels failed to fulfil the guidelines and ceased to operate in the last five years, he said.

''TV channels cease operation due to various reasons, including for non-fulfilment of conditions under the guidelines. During the last five years, 204 TV channels have ceased to operate,'' he said.

Thakur said the government also takes action against private TV channels for violation of programme code laid down under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 by issuance of warnings, advisories, off-air orders, etc.

''During 2016-20, such action was taken in 128 cases,'' he said.

The minister said 60 private satellite TV channels were given permission to operate in the country in 2016-17, 34 in 2017-18, 56 each in 2018-19 and 2019-20, and 22 in 2020-21.

