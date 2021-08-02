Construction of 17 JNVs stuck due to non-receipt of land from state govts: Centre

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 20:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The construction of 17 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) including seven in Delhi is stuck due to the non-receipt of land from state governments concerned, Lok Sabha was informed Monday.

The information was shared by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a written response to a question in the Lower House.

The 17 schools include seven in Delhi, three in West Bengal and two in Jammu and Kashmir.

''The Navodaya Vidyalaya Scheme envisages opening of one JNV in each district of the country. As on date, 661 JNVs have been sanctioned, out of which 580 JNVs are functional from permanent campus, construction work is in progress at different stages in 64 JNVs. Seventeen JNVs could not be constructed due to the non-receipt of land from state governments concerned, Pradhan said.

Other states where the construction of JNVs is stuck due to the reason are Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. JNVs are fully residential schools run by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education.

