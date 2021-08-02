Left Menu

Vice Prez, Rajya Sabha deputy chairman given demo of AICTE language translator tool

He said it was his dream to see content of various technical and professional courses in Indian languages.

Vice Prez, Rajya Sabha deputy chairman given demo of AICTE language translator tool
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Monday witnessed the demonstration of a unique tool that translates English content into 11 different Indian languages.

The presentation on the 'AICTE Translation Automation Artificial Intelligence Tool' was made by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Chairman Anil D Sahasrabudhe and its Chief Coordinating Officer Buddha Chandrasekhar at the Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas.

According to an official statement, the tool translates English language online courses into eleven different languages- Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Assamese and Odia.

Explaining the salient features of the tool, Chandrasekhar said it is capable of translating complex formulae, English books, research journals, government documents and English videos.

The vice president, who is also Rajya Sabha chairperson, complimented the AICTE team for developing the tool. He said it was his dream to see content of various technical and professional courses in Indian languages. Naidu lauded AICTE for making a good start that will greatly benefit many students as they will be able to access a wide range of material in Indian languages. "Fine-tune the tool and present it to the nation at the earliest," he added.

