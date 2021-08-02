Student found dead in Gorakhpur university; dept head, assistants booked

The head of the DDU Gorakhpur University home science department and her assistants were booked for murder after the body of a third-year student was found hanging in the institution, police said on Monday.

As per reports, Priyanka Kumari, a student of the department, had gone to the university on Saturday to sit for an examination but her body was found hanging in a storeroom later in the day.

''On the basis of a written complaint of the father of the deceased student, a case under section 302 (murder) has been registered against the head of the home science department of DDU Gorakhpur University and also against her assistants. Police have initiated the probe, and soon the truth will be revealed,'' Superintendent of Police (City) Sonam Kumar said.

Earlier, police and the university administration were treating it as a case of suicide.

"The post-mortem was conducted by a panel of doctors and videography as per the norms was performed. According to the report, the cause of the death has been stated to be asphyxia as a result of ante mortem hanging," Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar P said.

However, on the basis of the written complaint by the victim's father, a murder case was registered, the SSP said. On the request of the family, a panel of five doctors constituted by the Chief Medical Officer will review the video of post-mortem, he added.

He said instructions have been issued to Circle Officer Chauri Chaura for conducting an impartial probe into the matter and submitting the report at the earliest.

The complainant has raised many questions such as why the student's feet were touching the ground while her body was hanging by a dupatta, why her clothes were dirty with dust and mud, and why her sandals were lying far away from the body in the room, police said.

The family members cremated the body on Monday, they said.

Students' wings of various political parties, including the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, the ABVP besides BJP MLA Radha Mohan Das Agarwal have demanded justice for the family.