Commuters from Kerala sent back for not having RT-PCR report

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 02-08-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 21:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxfuel
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of commuters from Kerala were sent back by Dakshina Kannada police at the Talapady border on Monday for not having RT-PCR negative report, as mandated bythe Karnataka government.

Passengers from Kerala staged a road roko at the spot for some time, police said The protesters alleged that the ''sudden decision'' of the Karnataka government has severely affected the people of Kasaragod, who depend on Mangaluru for employment, medical aid and education.

They urged the district administration to hold Covid tests at Talapady and allow them to enter Mangaluru.

Police, meanwhile, said that they will file a case against people who blocked the highway.

DK district administration was holding Covid tests at the Talapady border till Monday morning.

Those with symptoms are subjected to RAT test and if found to be positive, are sent back.

DK deputy commissioner K V Rajendra said that no person from Kerala will be allowed to enter Mangaluru without an RT- PCR test report.

Additional police forces will be deployed to implement the rule,he said.

Students from Kerala, who had come to Talapady to write the examinations of Mangaluru university, were however, allowed to enter after they produced the hall ticket and college identification card.

The Karnataka government had on July 31 made it mandatory for all those entering the state from Kerala and Maharashtra to have negative RT-PCR certificates in view of the high number of cases in these states.

