Delhi University starts registration for UG courses

The Delhi University started the registration for undergraduate courses with its admission portal going live on Monday. Students registering on the admission portal shall be considered for all merit based courses for all colleges, subject to the eligibility.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 21:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Delhi University started the registration for undergraduate courses with its admission portal going live on Monday. The portal went live at 8 pm. Nearly 70,000 seats under various courses are up for grabs.

The process, like last year, will be completely online due to coronavirus pandemic.

''A large number of students will be registering simultaneously. Due to the heavy traffic, you may face delays in submitting your form,'' a message on the portal said.

The portal has an integrated registration form for both merit-based and entrance-test based undergraduate courses. Students registering on the admission portal shall be considered for all merit based courses for all colleges, subject to the eligibility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

