CBSE class 10 results to be declared at 12 noon
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 10:49 IST
- Country:
- India
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce class 10 results on Tuesday, according to officials.
''The results will be announced at 12 noon today,'' a senior official said.
Advertisement
The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19. The result will be announced on the basis of an alternate assessment policy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Central Board of Secondary Education
Advertisement