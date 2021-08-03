CBSE class 10 results to be declared at 12 noon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce class 10 results on Tuesday, according to officials.

''The results will be announced at 12 noon today,'' a senior official said.

Advertisement

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19. The result will be announced on the basis of an alternate assessment policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)