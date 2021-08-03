No one arrested for 2020 violence at JNU: Govt in Lok Sabha

The Delhi Police has not arrested anyone in connection with the 2020 violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) even though several people were examined, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the Delhi Police has reported that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch has been constituted to investigate three cases registered at Vasant Kunj (North) police station with regard to the violence on the JNU campus in January 2020.

Advertisement

''The investigation conducted includes an examination of witnesses; collection and analysis of footages; and examination of identified suspects. As reported by the Delhi Police, no arrest has been made in these cases," he said, replying to a written question of DMK member Dayanidhi Maran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)