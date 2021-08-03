Ker CM warns stringent action against those misusing online study platforms

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 3 (PTI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said though digital school education has been a great success in the state during the time of pandemic, there were attempts to misuse the online study platforms of children for anti-social activities and warned stringent action against such cyber crimes.

Though the cyber sector has several positive aspects, it is misused by anti-social elements nowadays for committing offences and misleading children, he told the state Assembly.

''One such intervention was the hacking of online classes by creating fake IDs and uploading obscene conversations and videos to the (social media) groups in which children, teachers and parents are members. What we need is to ensure uncompromising security,'' he said.

Vijjayan was replying to a submission by CPI(M) legislator Sachin Dev on the recent attempt by some vested interests to intrude into the online study platforms of children.

Though the state government has only limited control over many online platforms as majority of them are foreign- made, all possible measures have been taken to regulate such crimes, he said.

Stating that police had received 51 such complaints in this regard during the ongoing academic year, the Chief Minister said a total of eight cases were registered after verifying the information received and investigation is progressing.

Only through stringent awareness that children can be made conscious about such dangers and ''it requires our collective effort'', he said.

He also detailed various measures taken by the state police to curb cyber crimes at various levels especially against children and other vulnerable groups in the society.PTI LGK SS PTI PTI

