COVID-19: Nagpur curbs eased, shops allowed till 8pm on weekdays

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 03-08-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 16:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Amid a fall in COVID-19 cases, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation on Tuesday allowed shops and establishments, including malls, to operate till 8 pm on weekdays, from the earlier deadline of 4pm, and till 3pm on Saturday and Sunday, an official said.

The order issued by civic chief Radhakrishnan B, however, stated that places of worship, coaching classes, swimming pools, cinema theatres and multiplexes will remain closed, and social, cultural, political gatherings and marriages will be allowed with the attendance being limited to 50 per cent of the venue or 50 people, whichever is less, and that too only till 4pm.

Funerals will have an attendance cap of 20, while saloons, beauty parlours and wellness centres can operate till 8pm on weekdays, and restaurants can open with 50 per cent capacity till 4pm on weekdays, the order said. The NMC order also informed that e-commerce services and items have been regularised and so has inter-district travel except if the destination is a Level 5 area, as per the state government's classification based on COVID-19 positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy, in which case an e-pass would be required.

