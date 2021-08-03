IIHM Online ECHAT Exam for Hotel Management Aspirants on 6th, 7th, 19th & 20th August 2021

NEW DELHI, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) is always ready with new and unique ways to keep students connected to their careers and education, even in challenging times. As last year, this year again, IIHM is conducting the entire admission process online. Every year, the ECHAT exam is conducted for students selected for admission to IIHM. However, since last year, the format of the examination has changed in view of the pandemic and ensuing lockdown. As students are anxious about their future studies and career prospects, IIHM provides them a unique opportunity to appear for the ECHAT exam for admission from the comfort of their homes. Keeping in mind the future of young students seeking admission into hospitality and hotel management courses, IIHM has introduced for the first time, the Online E-Chat Exam, where students will be able to appear for the exams sitting at home on the scheduled dates, 6th,7th, 19th & 20th August, 2021. The ECHAT is an admission test that prospective students, who have decided to study hospitality management at IIHM, must appear for and pass to get admission into the institution.

Candidates appearing for the exam will receive a link through email through which they must first register for the exam. Students will be able to take the exam either from their mobile phones or from their personal computers at home. Further to the Online exam, a personal interview will also take place over video call for the candidates. IIHM Counsellors will conduct the personal interviews under camera surveillance. IIHM Counsellors will keep in touch continuously with the candidates through the entire Online ECHAT process.

To register for this online exam click https://echat.elink.in/ To know more about the college https://www.iihm.ac.in/ As a leading hospitality education institution, IIHM has put in all efforts to make the teaching-learning process smooth and uninterrupted through the past one year. At the start of the lockdown in March 2020, IIHM was among the first institutions to start online classes for its students. Starting from regular classes to masterclasses by national and international celebrity chefs, all were conducted on the online platform. To continue the education process and help students overcome their anxiety about their future, IIHM strives to create new and improved methods of training. ''In the past one year, we have tried to support and help students stay connected to their training and course work despite these difficult times. Our faculty has worked tirelessly to maintain class schedules. This year we are again conducting the ECHAT on the online platform, to make things easy and comfortable for students,'' said Dr Suborno Bose, the Chief Mentor of IIHM.

About IIHM IIHM (International Institute of Hotel Management) is the largest chain of premier hospitality and hotel management schools across India that started its journey in 1994 at Kolkata. IIHM is a part of Indismart Group, the conglomerate that operates the Indismart Hotels. IIHM campuses are located across ten national and international cities with the associate institute IAM-IHM located in Kolkata, and Guwahati. Students passing out of IIHM are armed with an international degree from the University of West London and equipped with global hospitality skills that enable easy placements in any hospitality brand across the world. IIHM is dedicated to its pursuit of excellence in teaching and placements. Real time experience is the key to success in hospitality and that makes the institute popular. In recent years, IIHM has been instrumental in organizing the Worlds biggest Culinary Olympiad Young Chef Olympiad, with participation of over 50 countries, a unique idea and initiative inviting young culinary talents across the world. It has MOU's with over 50 countries for student and faculty exchange bringing the best of education for its students from around the World. The institute has bagged several prestigious awards in the past 27 years. The list includes ''Best Hospitality Brand 2020 & 2021'' by Zee 24 Ghanta Education Excellence Award, the Best Education Brand Award from Economic Times consecutively in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. It was also featured in Forbes Magazine as Great Indian Institute and Great Place to Study consecutively in the year 2018 - 2019 and 2019 - 2020. IIHM was also awarded as one among the World's Greatest Brands & Leaders 2015-16 & 2016 - 2017 by URS International (IMEA - Process Reviewer PriceWaterhouseCoopers PL) and also received the Best Institute in Hospitality Education 2017 Award by Assocham from Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Hon'ble Minister of State for HRD (Higher Education), Govt. of India. Latest Updates on http://www.facebook.com/iihmhotelschool Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1587101/IIHM_Wins_Gold.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1572818/IIHM_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

