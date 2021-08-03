CBSE class 10 result: Over 98 pc students pass; pvt schools outperform Delhi govt schools

Delhi region recorded a pass percentage of 98.07 per cent in the CBSE class 10 results, an improvement of over 12 per cent since last year. While girls achieved a pass percentage of 98.8 per cent, it stood at 97.35 per cent for boys, in the results announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday.

Last year, Delhi region's pass percentage was 85.86 per cent.

Advertisement

According to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) statistics, Delhi East region improved its pass percentage from 85.79 per cent to 97.80 per cent since last year. Similarly, Delhi West region improved its pass percentage from 85.96 per cent to 98.74 per cent. The best performance in the national capital was by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) and Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) which recorded a pass percentage of 100 per cent in both the regions. Private schools have outperformed Delhi government schools in both the regions. While in Delhi East, the performance of private schools increased from 91.29 per cent to 99.54 per cent, those in Delhi West region improved their pass percentage from 89.09 per cent to 99.61 per cent.

In Delhi East region, Delhi government schools have achieved a pass percentage of 96.80 while in Delhi West region the figure stood at 98.60. The pass percentage of the government schools in the two regions last year was 81.39 and 84.89 pc respectively.

A total of 750 Delhi government schools have recorded 100 per cent pass percentage this year. The number of schools achieving this feat is over five times more than last year's figure of 147.

The overall pass percentage of Delhi government schools stood at 97.52 per cent.

The CBSE recorded the highest ever pass percentage of 99.04 in this year's class 10 results, with girls outshining boys by a slender margin of 0.35 per cent.

The pass percentage increased by over 7 percentage points against last year's 91.46 per cent.

The result this year has been declared on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme after the board exams were cancelled in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)