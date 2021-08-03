Private school in J&K's Budgam served notice for flouting registration norms

Authorities in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday directed a private school to desist from running Class 6 onwards after it was found that higher classes were functioning in violation of norms without any registration.

In a notice to the Foundation World School at Mamath in central Kashmir's Budgam district, the chief education officer of Budgam said the school was provisionally granted registration in 2019 to run the classes up to Class 5 only for a period of five years.

However, the notice said that during an on-spot visit of Education Department officers, it was confirmed that the school was functioning up to Class 9 in gross violation of norms without any permission or registration.

The notice also said several complaints had been received from various corners with the allegations of unauthorised teaching of Classes 6 to 9.

There were allegations of violation of orders of the Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC) as well, it said.

The chief education officer said that while the school approached the Director of School Education, Kashmir for upgrading to Class 8 on June 22 this year, it confirmed the unauthorised running of Classes 6 to 9 all these years.

"In the backdrop of your written representation, the Director School Education Kashmir has advised this office to conduct the inspection of the school in question with regard to the permission or otherwise for starting classes sixth to eighth and to furnish the feasibility/viability/need of upgradation certificate as per the norms," the notice said.

It said the matter is presently under consideration and will be examined in the coming days in strict compliance with the orders of Director of School Education, Kashmir through the designated committee of reputed officers of the Department.

"Keeping in view the above enumerated facts, a notice is hereby served to you wherein you are strictly impressed upon to desist from running classes from sixth onwards and to run classes only up to fifth," the notice read.

Deviation of these orders shall be viewed seriously and action as warranted under relevant provisions of rules/law shall follow without further notice, it added.

Earlier in March, the Committee for Fixation and Regulation of Fee of Private Schools (FFRC), constituted by the Jammu and Kashmir government, directed the school to reduce its tuition fee by nearly a half after receiving a complaint that the institution was overcharging the students.

