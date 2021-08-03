Left Menu

Manipur's Chandel tops list of aspirational districts in June: Niti Aayog

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 21:41 IST
Chandel district in Manipur has topped the list of aspirational districts ranked by government think tank Niti Aayog FOR for the month of June.

Sahibganj (Jharkhand) and Firozpur (Punjab) have been ranked at the second and third positions, respectively, Niti Aayog said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Dhubri (Assam) and Kiphire (Nagaland) are at the fourth and fifth places, respectively.

The delta rankings took into account incremental progress made by over 112 aspirational districts across six developmental areas in June 2021.

Health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion, skill development and basic infrastructure were the development areas that were taken into consideration for the ranking.

Aspirational districts programme, launched in January 2018, aims to transform districts that have shown relatively lesser progress in key social areas.

The ranking of aspirational districts is done every month.

