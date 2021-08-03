Left Menu

Over 64,000 aspirants register on DU's admission portal in less than 24 hours

According to officials, 64 per cent people accessed the admission site using mobile, while 32 per cent have logged in using their desktop and the rest used it through tablet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 21:50 IST
Over 64,000 aspirants register on DU's admission portal in less than 24 hours
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Over 64,000 aspirants have registered on the Delhi University's admission portal in less than 24 hours, according to official data.

The university will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday for aspirants to give them an overview of the undergraduate admissions. Nearly 70,000 seats are up for grabs.

The university's admission portal for undergraduate courses went live on Monday at 8 pm. Within a couple of hours, 8,087 registrations were made on the portal.

According to data, 64,994 aspirants registered on the admission portal till 5 pm and by 8 pm, 70,000 registrations were done.

Nearly 76,160 aspirants have till now registered for postgraduate courses while 10,835 aspirants have registered for MPhil and PhD courses till now.

The registration for postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses commenced on July 26.

The registrations will be on till August 31. According to officials, 64 per cent people accessed the admission site using mobile, while 32 per cent have logged in using their desktop and the rest used it through tablet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021