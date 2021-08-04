Left Menu

NCB recovers Pseudoephedrine bound for Australia

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-08-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 14:30 IST
Five kg of Pseudoephedrine, bound for Australia, has been recovered from a courier shipment here and two persons arrested in this connection, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said on Tuesday.

Pseudoephedrine is a controlled Substance under NDPS Act, 1985.

The seizure was made on Tuesday based on specific intelligence inputs and NCB officials recovered the drug from a courier office here, an official release said.

''The consignment contained a tea kettle and was destined to New South Wales, Australia. On thorough examination, the NCB officers found that some white coloured crystalline substance was hidden in the inner parts of the kettle.'' ''The extraction and testing of the hidden material revealed that it was Pseudoephedrine, a controlled substance under NDPS Act, 1985,'' the release from Amit Ghawate, Zonal Director, NCB, said.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the seizure and one of them is the 'kingpin,' the release added.

Precursor chemicals like Acetic Anhydride, Ephedrine and Pseudoephedrine have genuine use in various industries and act as intermediary for the manufacture of dyes, paints, textiles and pesticides.

However, they are also used for the manufacture of various narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances like heroin and Methamphetamine, the release said.

''Therefore, these precursor chemicals are diverted from licit channels for production of drugs,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

