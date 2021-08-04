Cabinet nod to Samagra Shiksha Scheme for school education for another 5 yrs

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved continuation of the 'Samagra Shiksha Scheme' for school education for another five years.

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Anurag Thakur told reporters that the scheme would continue from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2026.

Education minister Pradhan said the scheme would be called 'Samagra Shiksha Scheme 2'.

A financial outlay of Rs 2,94,283.04 crore, which includes central share of Rs 1,85,398.32 crore has been made to implement the scheme.

It will cover 1.16 million schools, over 156 million students and 5.7 million teachers of government and and aided schools, according to details shared by the government's principal spokesperson on Twitter.

The scheme also moots access to quality education with an equitable and inclusive classroom environment with a greater focus on imparting skills among the students.

