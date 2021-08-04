Left Menu

Tokyo bronze medallist Sindhu arrives to a rousing welcome in Hyderabad

Sindhu had defeated Chinas He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal play-off on Sunday to become only the second Indian and first woman from the country to win two Olympic medals.

Tokyo bronze medallist Sindhu arrives to a rousing welcome in Hyderabad
The only Indian woman to win two Olympic medals, P V Sindhu was accorded a warm welcome after she landed in her home town on Wednesday following her bronze-medal winning feat in Tokyo Games.

Reigning world champion Sindhu, who had won a silver at the Rio Games five years ago, was received by Telangana Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud and other officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here.

Goud felicitated Sindhu, her parents and others and wished that she should win gold medal in the next Olympics.

''Sindhu has made the country and the Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh proud with her achievements,'' he said. The 26-year-old thanked the minister and said the state government has supported her a lot. She also thanked the government for letting her train in the Gachibowli Indoor stadium in the city in the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics and hoped to win many more medals in future.

She also thanked Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar for their support.

Sindhu was felicitated in New Delhi by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur after her return to the country on Tuesday. Sindhu had defeated China's He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal play-off on Sunday to become only the second Indian and first woman from the country to win two Olympic medals.

