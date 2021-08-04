Left Menu

630 terrorists, 85 security personnel killed in J-K encounters in last 3 yrs: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 17:51 IST
630 terrorists, 85 security personnel killed in J-K encounters in last 3 yrs: Govt
A total of 630 terrorists were killed in 400 encounters in Jammu and Kashmir in the last three years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanada Rai said 85 security personnel were also killed in these encounters from May 2018 to June 2021.

''Jammu and Kashmir has been affected by terrorist violence that is sponsored and supported from across the border,'' he said in a written reply to a question.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

