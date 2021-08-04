Left Menu

1.71 lakh rape cases registered in India in five years

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 18:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 1.71 lakh rape cases were registered in the country between 2015 and 2019 and the highest number of incidents of this heinous crime was reported from Madhya Pradesh, followed by Rajasthan, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra said a total of 22,753 rape cases were registered in Madhya Pradesh between 2015 and 2019, 20,937 in Rajasthan, 19,098 in Uttar Pradesh and 14,707 in Maharashtra.

A total of 8,051 rape cases were registered in Delhi between 2015 and 2019, he added.

The minister said altogether, 34,651 rape cases were registered across the country in 2015, 38,947 in 2016, 32,559 in 2017, 33,356 in 2018 and 32,033 in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

