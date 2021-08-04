Left Menu

University wants land in Karaikal, Mahe to set up facilities

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 04-08-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 18:37 IST
University wants land in Karaikal, Mahe to set up facilities
  • Country:
  • India

The Pondicherry University has sought 15 acres of land in Karaikal and two acres in Mahe to set up facilities.

A three-member delegation of the varsity, led by its Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh, on Wednesday presented a detailed plan on the required facilities to the Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is Chief Rector of the university.

The Vice-Chancellor urged the Lieutenant Governor to expedite allocation of an eight-acre site in Karaikal near the JIPMER campus (extension) to establish a community college, staff quarters and other facilities for the college, said a press release from the Assistant Registrar of the university(Public Relations wing) K Mahesh.

The Vice-Chancellor brought to the Lieutenant Governor's attention that the university needed a three-acre site for building hostels in Karaikal.

Also, the delegation sought expeditious allocation of a two-acre site at Chalakkara in Mahe region, an enclave of Puducherry in the State of Kerala, to set up a community college there.

The Lieutenant Governor assured the delegation of considering the proposal of the university, the release said.

PTI COR NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021