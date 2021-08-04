Left Menu

No CET for arts, science, commerce colleges: Maha minister

PTI | Pune | Updated: 04-08-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 22:13 IST
No CET for arts, science, commerce colleges: Maha minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

There will be no Common Entrance Test (CET) for non-professional courses and admission to arts, science and commerce colleges will be on the basis of Class 12 marks, the Maharashtra government said on Wednesday.

A CET for engineering courses will be held in two sessions between September 4 to 20.

As the number of students who passed the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC or Class 12) exam has increased this year, universities have been asked to send proposals to increase divisions in colleges, said Minister for Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant.

''There were requests from several quarters not to have CETs for non-professional courses. Following discussions with all the varsities, it has been decided that admission to arts, commerce and science courses will be on the basis of Class 12 exams,'' he told reporters here.

As to management, computer science, architecture and hotel management courses, CETs for them will be held from August 26 onward, the minister said.

''For engineering courses, the CET will be held in two sessions. The first session will be held between September 4 to 10 and the second between September 14 to 20,'' he said.

CETs for LLB courses will start from September 16.

''We have decided to increase the number of centres where CETs will be conducted,'' Samant said.

The state government will take a decision in the next eight days on reopening colleges after considering the COVID-19 situation in respective districts, he said. ''The director of higher education has been asked to talk to all district administrations and universities,'' the minister added.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021