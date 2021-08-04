Left Menu

Educational institutions in Pak to remain open despite spike in Covid cases

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-08-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 22:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan on Wednesday announced not to close educational institutions, even as the country registered a spike in the coronavirus cases during the fourth wave of the pandemic.

''It is important that we look after the educational activities of our children...we do not know how long the pandemic is going to last,'' education minister Shafqat Mahmood told a press conference after chairing the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) in Islamabad.

"The government has decided to keep the educational institutions open with strict adherence to Covid-19 SOPs,'' he said, adding that all schools will have to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

The minister said the educational institutions in Sindh province will remain closed till August 8 due to the lockdown in the province.

Mahmood said examinations would also be conducted as per schedule except for Sindh. He said that a 5 per cent grace mark will be given to all students.

All teachers, students and other staff of the universities must get vaccinated by August 31, he said, adding that the IPEMC would meet again on August 25 to review the situation.

Meanwhile, 4,722 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the nationwide tally to 1,047,999, according to the health ministry.

The death toll reached 23,575 with 46 more people succumbing to the deadly infection, it said.

The positivity rate was recorded at 8.23 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

