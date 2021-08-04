Left Menu

Shivshankar Patil, trustee of Shegaon Sansthan, dies

Shivshankar Patil 82, trustee of the Shri Sant Gajanan Maharaj Sansthan of Shegaon, died due to age-related ailments at his residence here on Wednesday morning, a doctor treating him said.Shegaon Sansthan Temple in Buldhana district, dedicated to the 19th century spiritual leader Sant Gajanan Maharaj, attracts lakhs of devotees every year.Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray condoled Patils death, describing him as a symbol of faith and service to mankind.

Shivshankar Patil (82), trustee of the Shri Sant Gajanan Maharaj Sansthan of Shegaon, died due to age-related ailments at his residence here on Wednesday morning, a doctor treating him said.

Shegaon Sansthan Temple in Buldhana district, dedicated to the 19th century spiritual leader Sant Gajanan Maharaj, attracts lakhs of devotees every year.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray condoled Patil's death, describing him as a symbol of faith and service to mankind. Besides propagating the message of Gajanan Maharaj, Patil set up institutions to provide healthcare and education to the poor, he said.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said Patil was a dedicated social worker. ''I have lost a guide,'' Fadnavis said, recalling his meetings with Patil. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said he was fortunate to know Patil personally.

''We all have the responsibility to continue to work with same devotion as Patilji did....I pay humble tributes to Shivshankar Bhau on behalf of RSS and myself,'' he said in a message.

