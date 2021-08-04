Left Menu

Delhi woman dies during trek in Pune district

While the brother stayed in Mumbai, she, one of her friends and a couple rode on motorbikes to the Nane Ghat range, said inspector Vikas Jadhav of Junnar police station.They stayed at a hotel.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 04-08-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 23:04 IST
Delhi woman dies during trek in Pune district
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old woman from Delhi died after falling into a gorge off the hill fort of Jivdhan in Pune district on Wednesday morning, police said. Ruchika Seth, the deceased, had recently completed her doctoral research from the Inter-University Centre of Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) here, said a police official.

''Recently she traveled to Mumbai from Delhi with her brother. While the brother stayed in Mumbai, she, one of her friends and a couple rode on motorbikes to the Nane Ghat range,'' said inspector Vikas Jadhav of Junnar police station.

They stayed at a hotel. On Wednesday early morning they trekked to the Jivdhan fort and while coming down Seth slipped and fell into a gorge, he said.

By the time her friends brought her out from the gorge with the help of locals, she had succumbed to her injuries, the police officer said.

''The family has been informed and they are on their way to Pune,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
2
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global
3
Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-executive chairman: Company filing.

Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-ex...

 Global
4
Olympics-Athletics-Uganda's Chemutai wins women's 3000m steeplechase

Olympics-Athletics-Uganda's Chemutai wins women's 3000m steeplechase

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021