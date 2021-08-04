Left Menu

Assam cabinet decides not to register cases against Gorkhas in Foreigners’ Tribunals

The Assam cabinet on Wednesday decided that no new case will be registered against members of the Gorkha community in the state at the Foreigners' Tribunals.

A decision to withdraw existing cases against the members of the community was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Former BJP MP Ramen Deka has been appointed as co-vice chairman of State Innovation and Transformation Aayog and will be accorded cabinet rank, the government spokesperson and Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika told reporters.

The cabinet also decided that land 'pattas' or land allotment certificates, given to indigenous landless people in the state, will be 'myadi' (ownership) from the day of allocation and the owners will not be able to transfer or sell the plots for 15 years, he said.

''No permission will be required from deputy commissioners for registration of purchased flats from now,'' the minister said.

The cabinet also asked the education department to start a process of filling up 22,921 sanctioned posts from September 1, he said. Special Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) will be held to fill up 1,464 posts reserved for Scheduled Tribes of the hills and also for recruitment in Bodo, Garo and Manipuri medium institutions under the education department, Hazarika added.

