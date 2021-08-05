Schools getting funding boost in central and lower North Island

Six schools across Wellington, Manawatū-Whanganui and Taranaki are getting a funding boost so projects can enter the construction and deliver much-needed works sooner, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today.

While visiting Cannons Creek School in Porirua, Chris Hipkins also announced 10 schools in the central and lower North Island that will benefit from the Government's ongoing investment in short-term roll growth classrooms. The programme delivers temporary teaching spaces around the country to cater for rapidly growing rolls.

"The additional investment in these schools will support them to provide learning environments for their students that are warm, dry and fit for purpose," Chris Hipkins said.

"I am pleased to announce $1.5 million in further funding for Cannons Creek School which will enable a new block to be built, replacing five classrooms which were at the end of their viable life."

"I know the school and wider community will greatly benefit from this."

Minister Chris Hipkins has also announced $8.5m of further funding into projects at five other schools across Wellington, Manawatū-Whanganui and Taranaki:

Freyberg High School, Palmerston North

Terrace End School, Palmerston North

Te Pi'ipi'inga Kakano Mai I Rangiatea, New Plymouth

Boulcott School, Lower Hutt

Foxton School, Foxton

The shovel-ready funding will top-up the budgets of school property projects that were already underway but needed an extra boost so they could begin construction in the currently challenging market. The additional funding will address pressures such as cost escalations to ensure projects are not delayed.

Chris Hipkins also announced $10m to fund short-term roll growth classrooms at six schools in the Wellington region:

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Ara Whanui, Lower Hutt – four short term roll growth classrooms

Kapakapanui School, Kapiti Coast – two short term roll growth classrooms

Waikanae School, Kapiti Coast – four short term roll growth classrooms

Raumati Beach School, Kapiti Coast – one short term roll growth classroom

Fairfield School, Levin – two short term roll growth classrooms

Heretaunga College, Upper Hutt – four short term roll growth classrooms

And $4m to fund short-term roll growth classrooms at four schools in Manawatū-Whanganui and Taranaki:

Mangatainoka School, Tararua – two short term roll growth classrooms

Frankley School, New Plymouth – three short term roll growth classrooms

Highlands Intermediate School, New Plymouth – one short term roll growth classroom

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngāti Ruanui, Hawera – two short term roll growth classrooms

Altogether the Short-Term Roll Growth investment across the central and lower North Island will benefit around 550 students, at a cost of approximately $14 million.

"Schools across New Zealand are growing, and it is important we respond quickly to address the immediate growth pressures at these schools," Chris Hipkins said.

The funding for these projects comes from the $150 million investment to support shovel-ready school property projects; and $100 million for the short-term roll growth programme from Budget 2021, as announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis last week.

Further announcements of schools benefitting from the programmes will be made in coming weeks.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)