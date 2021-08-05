CollPoll raises Rs 16 cr from Prime Venture Partners

CollPoll, a campus automation platform, on Thursday, said it has raised Rs 16 crore in funding from Prime Venture Partners.

The start-up will use the fresh capital to further enhance the platform and hire across functions, and add 300 more institutions with over half a million users (by the end of 2022), it added.

The company, which has over 40 employees, has raised around Rs 26 crore till date.

Founded by Hemant Sahal, CollPoll helps educational institutions streamline all academic and administrative operations. It has partnered with over 40 educational institutions and has more than one lakh users.

Its customers are spread across India, West Asia, Africa, and Southeast Asia. They include educational institutions such as OP Jindal Global University, Ashoka University, Manipal Dubai and Malaysia, Chitkara University, and Jagran Lakecity University.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the education sector has seen a massive transformation in operations as well as teaching and learning processes.

However, institutions continue to face administrative challenges of resource optimization, student retention and recruitment. Various processes are being automated to reduce risks, errors and turnaround times for all aspects of the institution, be it admissions, student finance, academic processes, teaching-learning, examinations, hostels or career services.

They are looking for solutions to help them integrate with other existing IT solutions to create a unified experience and reduce repetitive and manual transfer of data.

CollPoll is betting big on this change and will continue to invest substantially on this platform, which promises to offer a system of record, engagement as well as intelligence to institutions so that they can focus on more value-add student-facing activities, the statement said.

CollPoll founder and CEO Hemant Sahal said, ''Institutions are late to technology adoption but the pull is intense right now across all types and sizes of institutions.'' Sahal added that this is a huge opportunity for CollPoll to impact the 39 million-plus students studying in Indian higher education institutions and empower the modern campuses as their long-term technology partner.

