356 complaints received through POCSO e-Box during last three years: WCD ministry

In response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said as per the information received from the NCPCR, 356 complaints have been received through POCSO e-Box during the last three years and the current year 2021-22 till June, 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 18:24 IST
About 356 complaints have been received through ‘POCSO e-Box’ during the last three years and the current year (till June, 2021), the Centre said on Thursday.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) e-Box is an online complaint box for reporting child sexual abuse. It is an National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) initiative to help children report such crimes directly to the Commission. In response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said as per the information received from the NCPCR, 356 complaints have been received through POCSO e-Box during the last three years and the current year 2021-22 (till June, 2021). Out of these, 123 complaints have been addressed conclusively, she said.

In a written response, Irani noted that 92 complaints were received in 2018-19, while in 2019-20, the e-Box received 113 complaints. In 2020-21, as many as 124 complaints were received, while in 2021-22 year (till June, 2021), the e-Box received 24 complaints.

