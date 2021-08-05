356 complaints received through POCSO e-Box during last three years: WCD ministry
In response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said as per the information received from the NCPCR, 356 complaints have been received through POCSO e-Box during the last three years and the current year 2021-22 till June, 2021.
- Country:
- India
About 356 complaints have been received through ‘POCSO e-Box’ during the last three years and the current year (till June, 2021), the Centre said on Thursday.
The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) e-Box is an online complaint box for reporting child sexual abuse. It is an National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) initiative to help children report such crimes directly to the Commission. In response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said as per the information received from the NCPCR, 356 complaints have been received through POCSO e-Box during the last three years and the current year 2021-22 (till June, 2021). Out of these, 123 complaints have been addressed conclusively, she said.
In a written response, Irani noted that 92 complaints were received in 2018-19, while in 2019-20, the e-Box received 113 complaints. In 2020-21, as many as 124 complaints were received, while in 2021-22 year (till June, 2021), the e-Box received 24 complaints.
PTI UZM SRY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Hotel worker held under POCSO Act
POCSO court sentences man to life term until death for raping stepdaughter
CIL takes out-of-the-box initiative to produce sand from overburden at much cheaper price
Police constable booked under POCSO Act
Delhi Court grants anticipatory bail to 2 accused in POCSO Act