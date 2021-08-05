DU sets up 20-bed Covid care centre
The Delhi University has set up a 20-bed Covid care centre on its campus as part of its preparation for a possible third wave of the coronavirus.
The centre, which has been set up inside the Convention Centre of the varsity, was inaugurated by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Thursday.
''Shri Manoj Tiwari visited University of Delhi and inaugurated the Covid Care Centre created to withstand the possible third wave. Shri Manoj Tiwari appreciated the efforts made by DU and promised to help the university in setting up of an oxygen plant,'' the Delhi University tweeted.
At least 40 professors of the varsity have lost their lives to the coronavirus.
Registrar Vikas Gupta said the ICICI Foundation is providing infrastructure support.
