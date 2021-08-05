Unable to qualify for NEET, woman kills self

A 20-year-old woman on Thursday died allegedly by suicide at her home in Jharkhand's Giridih district after she failed to qualify for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) that grants entry into medical and dental colleges, police said.

The student, the daughter of a reputed dentist in Saria police station area, took the extreme step after failing in the NEET examination in two consecutive years.

The police found a suicide note in which she said that money of her parents was wasted in the preparation for the examination. She died by hanging herself inside the house, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

