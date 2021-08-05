Left Menu

1340 cases of crime against children by caretakers of juvenile homes during 2017-19: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 22:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • India

As many as 1,340 cases of crime against children by caretakers and in-charges of juvenile homes were registered in the country between 2017 and 2019, the government said.

In written response to a question in Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani gave data from the National Crime Records Bureau of crime against children in juvenile homes by caretakers and in-charges.

According to the data, 1,340 such were registered under the Juvenile Justice Act between 2017 and 2019.

In 2017, as many as 278 such cases were registered. The number rose to 650 in 2018 and then declined to 412 in 2019.

Seventy-five in-charges and caretakers have been convicted in cases related to crime against children in juvenile homes under the Juvenile Justice Act, according to the data shared by Irani.

