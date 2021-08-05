Tribal, regional languages knowledge must for jobs in J'khand through state commission

The Jharkhand government on Thursday approved a proposal to make knowledge of regional and tribal languages mandatory for government jobs in the state through Jharkhand State Staff Selection Commission, an official said.

The Jharkhand cabinet okayed proposals for amendment in the related rules in this regard.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren in which altogether 27 proposals from different departments were given a go ahead.

The candidates desirous of jobs in the state should have knowledge of local culture, language, and tradition besides they should attain at least 30 per cent marks in a regional and tribal language which will be added in the scores while preparing merit list, a state government spokesperson said addressing the media here.

The regional and tribal languages which any candidate could opt for state-level examination are - Mundari, Kharia, Ho, Santhali, Khortha, Panchpargania, Bangla, Urdu, Kurmali, Nagpuri, Kurukh and Odia, the official said.

A separate list of languages will be notified by the government for district level examinations, the official added.

The decision is seen as part of the state government's efforts to promote employment for natives of the state.

Earlier, in March this year, the state government had come out with a policy with 75 per cent reservation in private sector with a salary of up to Rs 30,000 for locals. In exercise of the powers conferred in sub-section (i) of section 12 of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Act, 2008, the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Examination (Intermediate/10+2 Level) Conduct Rules, 2015 has been approved for amendment, a statement from the government said.

Consent was given to constitute Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Examination (Graduate Level Technical/Special Qualification Posts) Conduct (Amendment) Rules, 2021 besides to constitute JSSC Examination (Matriculation/10th Level) Conduct (Amendment) Rules, 2021 and JSSC Examination (Graduate Level) Conduct (Amendment) Rules, 2021.

The cabinet approved conduct of one examination against the previous systems that provided for tests in two stages - preliminary and Mains.

The spokesperson said as far as English and Hindi are concerned, these will be qualifying papers, and marks obtained in the subjects will not be added in for preparing the merit list.

Doing away with the system of 30 per cent marks each in English and Hindi, the official said, under the new system a candidate will be declared qualified if he or she obtains 30 per cent aggregate in both papers.

The cabinet also cleared a proposal by the Department of Personnel, Administrative Reforms for amendments in Jharkhand Secretariat Clerical Service Rules.

Under this, it will be mandatory to pass 10th, 12th / Intermediate from recognized educational institutions of Jharkhand.

However, it was decided to relax the rule in the reservation policy of Jharkhand state and in compassionate appointments. The minimum qualification for the appointment of lower class clerk will be graduation.

The cabinet also approved appointment Ajita Bhattacharya, Associate Professor, Lala Laxmi Narayan Degree College, Sirsa, Allahabad, Anima Hansda, Assistant Professor, Santali, Gossner College, Ranchi, University Ranchi and Jamal Ahmed, Head of the Department of Urdu, St Columba's College Hazaribag as Members, Jharkhand Public Service Commission.

Other decisions included nod for appointment of PhD qualified and UGC Net Qualified candidates besides retired PG teachers teaching students pursuing post-graduation courses in different colleges and universities.

Cabinet also gave green signal to a proposal for extending of fast track courts tenure by two years for expediting cases of rape and sexual assault of children.

It also gave its nod for conducting monsoon session of Jharkhand Assembly between September 3 and 9.

