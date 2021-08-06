Father, daughter drown in river

An eight-year-old girl and her father drowned in a river here on Thursday when they were swept away by strong currents, a police officer said. The accident took place when Suwan Hembram, 40, had gone to the waterbody with his daughter for bathing. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mahgama, Shivshankar Tiwari said, the bodies were fished out later and sent for post-mortem examination.

