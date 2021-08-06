Turkey's Erdogan appoints new education minister
Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2021 09:30 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 09:30 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has appointed Mahmut Ozer as education minister after the resignation of his predecessor Ziya Selcuk, the Official Gazette showed on Friday.
No further details were immmediately available.
