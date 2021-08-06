GSIC receives 285 innovative ideas, approves 19 projects for grants: Report

Goa State Innovation Council (GSIC), a state-run autonomous body, has approved 19 project ideas for prototyping grants and six for provisional patents in 2020-21, a top official said.

The council in its report tabled during the recently held Goa Legislative Assembly session also said the Virtual Innovation Register (VIR) has successfully supported several innovative startup ideas.

''Out of the total 285 ideas registered on VIR, 48 are startups and 237 are new ideas,'' GSIC chairman Jose Manuel Noronha said.

He said that out of the total 33 applications for prototyping grants received during fiscal 2020-21, 19 of them were approved by the selection committee of the council.

For the provisional patent of the ideas, a total of 148 applications were received during the fiscal, of which six were granted provisional patent, while 69 other project ideas are under process for filing patents, the report said.

It mentioned that the approved ideas for a provisional patent include a veterinary device for heating and cooling of the body of animals, paper bags that carry a weight up to 10 kg, construction material from iron ore tailings and others.

During the year, the prototyping laboratory set up by the council was visited by 424 visitors, in which 89 per cent were unique ones, the report said, adding the most significant among these were 361 school and college students, who participated with their ideas.

''The percentage of start-ups who visited the lab is 12 per cent (52 startups). Also, there are other visitors such as faculties, training and study visits which comprise 11 in total, which is 2.3 per cent,'' the report added.

