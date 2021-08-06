Left Menu

Raj: Medical college professor arrested for stalking student, altering mark sheet

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-08-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 13:33 IST
A professor of a medical college here has been arrested for allegedly stalking a first-year student and altering her mark sheet in order to fail her in one paper, police said on Friday.

A case was registered under IPC sections 354-D (Stalking) and 468 (Forgery for the purpose of cheating) against Professor Shankar Panwar of Bhilwara medical college at the Subhash Nagar Police Station on June 24 on the basis of a complaint by the girl student, they said.

He was arrested on Thursday, police said.

''The victim alleged that the professor used to stalk and harass her. Once he clicked her photograph during examination and sent it on her mobile phone. In order to harass her, he reduced her marks due to which she failed in one paper,'' SHO Pushpa Lakhotiya said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

