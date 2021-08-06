CBI books UP govt officer over alleged irregularities in additional private secretary exam-2010
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 17:11 IST
The CBI has registered an FIR against Special Secretary in the Uttar Pradesh government Prabhunath for alleged irregularities in the conduct of Additional Private Secretary Examination 2010, officials said Friday.
The charges relates to the exam conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission in 2010.
The CBI action comes after a two-year-long preliminary enquiry in which the criminality of Prabhunath, who was posted as the Controller of Examinations, was prima facie established, the agency has alleged in its FIR.
