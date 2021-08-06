Placements of Mass Communication students scales a new high at Chandigarh University

200+ students of Batch 2020 grab offers across Print, Broadcast and Digital domains CHANDIGARH, India, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The students of University Institute of Media Studies at Chandigarh University have witnessed to record number of placements in the year 2020. More than 240 Graduate and Post-Graduate students of Journalism and Mass Communication have grabbed offers across all the verticals of media that is Print, Digital and Electronic domains. More than 100 National and Regional media houses have offered lucrative packages to the students. Top national news channels includingNews 18, Zee News, ETV, ABP News, News 24 have selected 50 students while regional channels have recruited more than 40 students.

While giving details about the placement record, Dr RS Bawa, Pro-Chancellor, Chandigarh University said, ''About 160 bachelor and 40 masters' students have been picked up by top-notch media houses which include national, regional newspapers; news channels, radio channels, advertising, PR agencies, event management firms and digital marketing companies.'' ''Prominent newspapers such as Dainik Bhaskar, Hindustan Times, Punjab Kesari, Times of India and Kashmir Times have selected 40 students; while more than 40 students were recruited up by online digital media platforms,and radio channels like Big FM, My FM, Red FM, Radio Mirchi have selected 20 students,'' added Pro-Chancellor.In addition, about 20 students were recruited by ad agencies and PR agencies. Many students bagged government jobs in State Government - Public Relation Departments.

''We are offering industry exposure for our Journalism and Mass Communication students in the form of internships. The students learn under the guidance of Industry Experts and get acclimatized to the media industry requirements,'' said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University. ''Chandigarh University is also running its own 24x7 Community Radio ''Radio Punjab 90.0'' which is managed and run by the students of University Institute of Media Studies'', he added ''We have introduced multiple specializations like Photography, Digital Content Writing, Video Editing, Graphics Designing, Media Marketing, Event Management for our students to choose, during the course tenure, as per their interest. Media Industry is fast evolving in the multi-dimensional roles, where the delivery of real-time news updates is necessary to be offered to its viewers and hence the demand for multi-skilled professionals are increasing every year'' added Sandhu.

About Chandigarh University Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

