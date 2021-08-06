Left Menu

Parents from some districts want primary schools, Classes V-VII to resume: Maha official

Parents and teachers will have to meet and decide whether schools can be reopened, he said.We want to build a consensus among parents and teachers on this demand.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 18:59 IST
Parents from some districts want primary schools, Classes V-VII to resume: Maha official
  • Country:
  • India

Parents of students from several Maharashtra districts have been demanding reopening of primary schools and those from Classes V to VII amid a drop in COVID-19 cases and due to relaxations announced for shops and other establishments recently, an official said on Friday.

He said several of these districts have been adding coronavirus cases in single digits daily for more than a fortnight now.

The official, however, said, the state education department was keen on ''voluntary permission'' for reopening of schools rather than a ''directive or order''.

''Parents from districts where daily COVID-19 cases over the fortnight are in single figures want primary schools and Class V to VII to resume. However, while we are seriously considering the demand, the state school education department is of the opinion of giving voluntary permission rather than a directive or order. Parents and teachers will have to meet and decide whether schools can be reopened,'' he said.

''We want to build a consensus among parents and teachers on this demand. There are issues of maintaining attention of students in the online format, internet service problems etc,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021