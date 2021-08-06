Parents from some districts want primary schools, Classes V-VII to resume: Maha official

Parents of students from several Maharashtra districts have been demanding reopening of primary schools and those from Classes V to VII amid a drop in COVID-19 cases and due to relaxations announced for shops and other establishments recently, an official said on Friday.

He said several of these districts have been adding coronavirus cases in single digits daily for more than a fortnight now.

The official, however, said, the state education department was keen on ''voluntary permission'' for reopening of schools rather than a ''directive or order''.

''Parents from districts where daily COVID-19 cases over the fortnight are in single figures want primary schools and Class V to VII to resume. However, while we are seriously considering the demand, the state school education department is of the opinion of giving voluntary permission rather than a directive or order. Parents and teachers will have to meet and decide whether schools can be reopened,'' he said.

''We want to build a consensus among parents and teachers on this demand. There are issues of maintaining attention of students in the online format, internet service problems etc,'' he added.

