Left Menu

WCD asks NITI Aayog to augment evidence on adverse impact of early age of marriage

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 19:11 IST
WCD asks NITI Aayog to augment evidence on adverse impact of early age of marriage
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Women and Child Development on Friday said it has requested NITI Aayog to augment evidence regarding adverse impact of early age of marriage on health, nutrition, education and economic empowerment of women to build a strong case in favour of increasing the marriageable age for women.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said a task force was constituted by the Centre to examine the correlation of age of marriage and motherhood with health, medical well-being and nutritional status of mother and neonate/infant/child, during pregnancy, birth and thereafter, key parameters like Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR), Total Fertility Rate (TFR), Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB), Child Sex Ratio (CSR) ''The task force has since submitted its report,'' she said in a written reply.

Irani, however, said the ministry after examining the report has requested NITI Aayog that the evidence adduced regarding adverse impact of the early age of marriage on issues related to health, nutrition, education and economic empowerment of women of India needs to be augmented in order to build a strong case in favour of the argument.

''The studies mentioned in its support are mostly of international and South Asian level and the extent to which these will be applicable to India needs to be carefully determined. NITI Aayog has also been requested to undertake a comprehensive study on the impact of the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Karnataka Amendment) Act, 2016,'' she added.

PTI UZM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021