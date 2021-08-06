Need of aligning professional degree and career choices: Dr Jitendra Singh

Ministry of Education, AICTE and the National Council for Teacher Education organized a national webinar on "Quality Teacher Education, Accreditation, and Teacher Development." Dr Jitendra Singh, MoS (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, PMO and DOPT was the chief guest for the webinar.

Addressing the participants, Dr Jitendra Singh said that in line with the vision of the Prime Minister, the National Education Policy 2020 will help in realising the goal of New India. The Minister stressed that there is a strong need of aligning professional degree and career choices. He also spoke of integrity in the selection process of teachers and incentivizing the best students to take up teaching as a profession.

The Minister said that since ancient times, teachers have been at the centre of education and contributing to the country's progress. High-quality teaching will improve educational outcomes and will lead to the holistic development of students.

Prof. Narendra Kumar Taneja, VC, CCS University; Prof. C.K. Saluja, Rtd., CIE, Delhi University; Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar, VC, JNU; Prof. Padma Sarangpani, Tata Institute of Social Sciences; Dr Maitreyee Dutta (Head), Dept of Computer Science & Engg., NITTTR, Chandigarh; Ma. Ramya Venkataraman, CENTA also participated in the webinar.

The webinar featured two sessions on (i) Quality Education and Teacher Development (ii) Accreditation. Prof. HCS Rathore, Former VC, South Bihar Central University, and Prof. Mahendra P. Lama, School of International Studies, JNU facilitated the questions/answers/interactions and summarized both the sessions.

The webinar focused on Digital Integration in Quality Education, Impact of Language on Quality Education, Maintaining Quality of Education, Holistic Teacher Development, Teachers of the Future, Teacher's Role in Developing 21st Century Skills, Quality Technical Education and Accreditation and Teacher Accreditation.

(With Inputs from PIB)