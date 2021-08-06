Governing council of SCERT adopts framework of Deshbhakti curriculum

The governing body of State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi adopted the framework of Deshbhakti curriculum on Friday to instill the spirit of patriotism and nationhood among every child studying in Delhi government schools.

The Deshbhakti curriculum will be implemented in all Delhi government schools from the current academic session, which is also the 75th year of India's independence.

The Deshbhakti curriculum framework was presented by the SCERT Director Rajanish Kumar Singh, based on the recommendations of the Deshbhakti curriculum committee.

''It is imperative that we bridge the gap between values and actions, and ensure that constitutional ideals of equality, fraternity and justice are practised by children in their everyday lives,'' Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. The committee chaired by Renu Bhatia, Principal, Sarvodaya Kanya Vidhyalaya Moti Bagh and Sharda Kumari, former principal, DIET RK Puram made its recommendations based on wide consultations with students, teachers, parents, educators, civil society organisations and extensive literature review. ''The framework states three primary goals that the curriculum shall foster among students- love and pride for the nation, awareness of one's responsibilities and duties, and commitment to make sacrifices for the country,'' the panel said.

It said the curriculum aims to develop a deep sense of respect towards the fundamental duties and constitutional values, bonding with one's country, and a conscious awareness of one's roles and responsibilities, as highlighted in the new education policy.

''The pedagogical discourse of the curriculum has been based on the guiding principles of the National Curriculum Framework 2005, and follows child-centric and critical pedagogies. It focuses on connecting to children's lives outside of school instead of being confined to textbooks and conventional assessment,'' the panel added.

