Kerala HC stays Left govt's decision to include Christian Nadar community in SEBC category

The Kerala High Court has stayed the decision of the Left government in the state to include the Christian Nadar community other than the South Indian United Church (SIUC) in the Socially and Educationally Backward Communities' List.

The state cabinet which had met on June 16 gave the nod to include the community in the SEBC category which would be beneficial for its members in the entrance examinations and in the admission to higher education courses.

JusticeP B Suresh Kumar in his July 29 order said ''the petitioners have made out a prima facie case'' for interim order and in that circumstances, the government order ''will remain stayed''.

''The case set out by the petitioners in the writ petition is that in the light of the provision contained in Article 342-A introduced to the Constitution in terms of the 102nd Amendment with effect from 15th August, 2018, the State Government is denuded of the power to specify any class of persons as socially and educationally backward for the purposes of the Constitution,'' the court said.

The writ petition, moved by S Kuttappan Chettiar, General Secretary of an organisation engaged in the uplift of socially and educationally backward classes in the State and Akshay S Chandran, said in the light of the constitutional amendment, it is for the President to make such specifications, and the state government order was, therefore, ''unconstitutional'', being violative of Article 342-A.

The government had already included the community in the OBC list, providing them job reservation.

The SIUC Christian is already included in the SEBC category and there has been a long pending demand of the other Nadar Christian community to be part of it.

According to a state government order, Nadars in the State belonging to Christian religious denominations other than SIUC (South Indian United Church) are included in the list of socially and educationally backward classes for the purpose of providing employment and educational benefits.

