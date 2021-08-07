Left Menu

FIR filed in connection with protest against building of Haj House in Delhi's Dwarka

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 00:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police on Friday registered an FIR against several people, who were protesting against the construction of Haj House in Dwarka, for violating DDMA guidelines, officials said.

A senior police official said a case under appropriate sections of the law has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Addressing the protest in Dwarka's Sector 22, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said there are many plots in Delhi belonging to the Waqf board and a Haj House can be built there.

He said there is a shortage of schools, colleges and hospitals in the city.

''The Haj House coming up in Sector 22 of Dwarka is totally against the wishes of the people,'' Gupta said.

The protest comes after the All Dwarka Residents' Federation wrote to Lt Governor Anil Baijal urging him to cancel the land allotted for construction of the Haj House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

