DU sees 'climate warriors' in new students, to make tree plantation part of curriculum

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 14:34 IST
Planting a tree will be a part of the Delhi University curriculum from the coming academic session, and the students will be the varsity's climate warriors, Acting Vice-Chancellor P C Joshi announced on Saturday.

This will be applicable at the Under Graduate, Post Graduate and M.Phil./Ph.D levels, DU officials said.

The programme will be scientifically monitored and evaluated by the respective colleges, centres and departments, they said.

''Planting millions of suitable trees and creating a natural ecosystem is one of the best ways and this can be achieved faster through massive students participation. Every year, the Delhi University admits lakhs of students from different parts of the country and they will be our climate warriors,'' Joshi said.

Planting and subsequent maintenance of trees will not only create a big supply chain in creating jobs at a different level but also yield several valuable products which will provide suitable income at a different level, he added. PTI SLB CK

