Rajasthan to establish three-tier grievance redressal system for female labourers

The Rajasthan government is in process to bring along seven departments to establish a three-tier grievance redressal system for women working in fields, farms and work sites, officials said on Saturday.

Under the system, police labour, industries, justice, health, women and child development and social justice departments will support all working women, including those on the lowest strata and take-up their grievances actively.

Advertisement

As an umbrella programme, the Women Grievance Redressal Committee shall monitor all cases of women-related grievances being reported at existing government agencies.

"Analysis of the grievances received at existing district level committees suggested for need of more focused approach for the women employed in the unorganised sector. Many of them lack basic education and understanding of their own rights," said Rashmi Gupta, Commissioner, Women Empowerment Department.

"The state government has taken initiative for micro level support for such women and extend them support not just legal but also other social challenges as well,'' she said.

She further said that the committees were being constituted at block, district and division levels to ensure that the women raise their concern at higher level if dissatisfied with the decision of committee at the local level. However, to ensure that every working woman is aware of the initiatives, all workplaces shall install and display information on the grievance committee and its contact persons, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)