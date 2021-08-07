J&K approves Rs 30 crore scholarship outlay for tribal students
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir has approved the highest ever outlay of more than Rs 30 crore for scholarships to tribal students in the current financial year, a senior official said on Saturday.
This year, scholarships will be provided to 42,000 students more in comparison with the previous year's target, Tribal Affairs Department Secretary Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said.
He said that the education of tribal students is a top priority for the administration and the department has received the highest ever scholarship outlay to support the students at postgraduate, graduate, post-matric and pre-matric levels.
This also includes many cases of two years pending due to various reasons, he said.
The department has made an immediate release of Rs 6.22 crore to cover 4,622 students for the 2020-21 scholarships, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Jammu
- Iqbal Choudhary
- Shahid
- Tribal Affairs Department
ALSO READ
J&K police shoots down drone carrying IED material in border belt of Jammu
(Eds: Adds a word) J&K police shoots down drone carrying IED material weighing five kg in border belt of Jammu district: Officials.
J&K police shoots down drone carrying IED material in Jammu, averts terror plot
Ahead of PoK polls: Another tall promise by Imran Khan as he vows referendum on Kashmir
J-K LG inaugurates night flight operations at Jammu airport