J&K approves Rs 30 crore scholarship outlay for tribal students

Jammu and Kashmir has approved the highest ever outlay of more than Rs 30 crore for scholarships to tribal students in the current financial year, a senior official said on Saturday.

This year, scholarships will be provided to 42,000 students more in comparison with the previous year's target, Tribal Affairs Department Secretary Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said.

He said that the education of tribal students is a top priority for the administration and the department has received the highest ever scholarship outlay to support the students at postgraduate, graduate, post-matric and pre-matric levels.

This also includes many cases of two years pending due to various reasons, he said.

The department has made an immediate release of Rs 6.22 crore to cover 4,622 students for the 2020-21 scholarships, he added.

