Karnataka first state to issue order implementing NEP-2020: Minister
Karnataka has become the first state in the country to issue the order with regard to implementation of National Education Policy-2020, State Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan claimed on Saturday.
The state government has issued an order today on implementation of the policy with effect from the current academic year 2021-2022.
''With this Karnataka has become the first state in the nation to issue the order with regard to implementation of NEP-2020,'' Narayan was quoted as saying by his office in a release.
It will be done as per the guidelines of the NEP, he added.
The Minister had today convened a meeting with officials of the department and state higher education council.PTI KSU BN BALA BN BALA
