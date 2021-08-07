Left Menu

Karnataka first state to issue order implementing NEP-2020: Minister

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-08-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 21:06 IST
Karnataka first state to issue order implementing NEP-2020: Minister
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka has become the first state in the country to issue the order with regard to implementation of National Education Policy-2020, State Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan claimed on Saturday.

The state government has issued an order today on implementation of the policy with effect from the current academic year 2021-2022.

''With this Karnataka has become the first state in the nation to issue the order with regard to implementation of NEP-2020,'' Narayan was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

It will be done as per the guidelines of the NEP, he added.

The Minister had today convened a meeting with officials of the department and state higher education council.PTI KSU BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021