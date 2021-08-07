96% DU students feel fees collection during lockdown unfair, reveals Left-backed AISA's survey

For 96 per cent of 1,000 Delhi University students surveyed by Left-backed AISA in July, the collection of the fee during the Covid-induced lockdown by colleges was ''unfair'' while 97 per cent demanded a refund as they suffered financial distress. The All India Students' Association survey also found that 14 per cent of students lost earning members in their families during the period.

Nearly 82 per cent of students said they faced difficulties in paying the fees for the past three semesters, while 87 per cent also said the university should take responsibility to vaccinate the students. The survey found that 77 per cent agreed that the online mode cannot be a uniform method of education. On August 5, the Delhi University came out with a notification declaring the reopening of campus for science students but it was deferred.

''AISA believes that while campuses should be made available to the students, it must happen in a manner that ensures safety and accessibility for all,'' it said.

AISA demanded that the DU administration come up with a structured guideline for campus reopening and to include programmes to vaccinate all students on campus within 10 days of reopening, also ensuring medical assistance in cases of Covid. It said there must be vaccination and care centres in all colleges.

''Colleges must ensure accommodation to all students returning, including space in vacant hostels and rent control. All fees collected in the past three semesters must be refunded,'' it said.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh tweeted, ''IMMEDIATELY RE-OPEN CAMPUS ACROSS DELHI. STOP EXCLUSION. START EDUCATION. #CampusKholo'' she tweeted.

